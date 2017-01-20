MCD contributes €5,000 to Alzheimers charity

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) has received a €5,000 donation from MSD Ireland. They money was raised for the Le Cairde Day Care Centre, based in Clonmel, South Tipperary. The Day Care Centre will use this valuable contribution to provide essential care to an average of fifty clients.

With over 1,050 people living with dementia in South Tipperary alone, this ASI Day Care Centre supplies an increasingly crucial service, allowing victims to avail of vital supports through therapeutic and stimulating activities. The experience is tailored toward each client, providing unique assistance for every individual case.

Pictured at the presentation of the donation are Bridget Crosse and Catherine Bartels, Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, Ger Carmody, Site Lead at MSD in Ballydine, and Jackie Doyle, Donna McGrath and Caroline Maber, Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

An average of 50 clients visit the centre each week. The service includes a hot lunch and transport to and from the centre in Clonmel. Each day, the Alzheimer’s Society bus collects people from Clonmel Town and during the week it also covers Fethard, Cashel, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary Town and New Inn.

To further support the charity, MSD employees also recently volunteered their time to sell tickets for the Alzheimer's car raffle at the Showgrounds Shopping Centre in Clonmel.

Ger Carmody, site lead at MSD’s facility in Ballydine, commented; “The ASI provides an extremely valuable resource in South Tipperary. People affected by dementia rely on these services for support and MSD is proud to support them. The growing numbers of people with dementia make the work of the ASI even more vital.”

Mairead Dillion, Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland said; “The demand for our services has never been greater and is set to increase year on year. I’d like to sincerely thank MSD Ireland for this generous donation, thanks to their efforts we can continue to provide our much-needed services to the people of South Tipperary, enhancing the lives of those afflicted by the illness.”

As a global leader in healthcare with a strong presence in Ireland, MSD employs approximately 1,800 people across the country. MSD is committed to leading in the implementation of best practice by addressing critical social, environmental and economic challenges both nationally and internationally.