Templemore Thurles Municipal District occupies new ultra modern headquarters

The Templemore Thurles Municipal District has a new Headquarters following the completion of the refurbishment of the old Tipperary Library HQ at Castle Avenue, Thurles writes Noel Dundon.

Following extensive renovation of the building which also boasts a major overhaul of the adjacent former Thurles branch library, and a very significant extension to the campus which includes a large parking area, council staff have occupied the new headquarters and are thrilled with the facilities which are state of the art.

Up to now the council staff had been working out of the former Thurles Town Council building at Slievenamon Road, Thurles but this was totally unsuitable for the operation of the district authority -indeed, Thurles Town Council itself in its final years before being abolished, had been trying to relocate to a more suitable building in the town and had banked significant resources which had been set aside for this specific purpose. County Council staff from the engineer and planning section have been operating out of office in the the old Thurles Fire Station beside Thurles Courthouse on O Donovan Rossa Street, but they too have now moved to Castle Avenue which is far better suited to their work.

While no decision has yet been made as to the future of the buildings in Slievenamon Road and O Donovan Rossa Street, it is thought that they could well come on the market for sale in the coming weeks/months once they have been completely vacated.

The Templemore Thurles Municipal District council caters for a very sizeable portion of The Premier County which extends from Horse and Jockey to Roscrea, and from Gortnahoe to Upperchurch. It has a population of approximately 36,000 and the nine elected representatives will now conduct their business from the headquarters as well with the monthly meetings which are set to take place there in the new council chamber.