Renault Ireland welcomes fourth generation Scenic and Grand Scenic

Twenty years after inventing the world’s first compact MPV with the Scénic – which has since sold five million units and was named European Car of the Year in 1997 – Renault has completely overhauled its offering in the segment with the fourth generation of its iconic model, carrying over the hallmarks of versatility, space, user-friendliness and travelling enjoyment that helped it to become such a success story.

Unveiled at the 2016 Geneva International Motor Show, and based on 2011’s R-Space concept, the All-New Scénic and All-New Grand Scénic receive 20-inch wheels as standard across the range – unique in its segment and aiding its ground-breaking design.

The five-seat All-New Scénic and the seven-seat All-New Grand Scénic will be available with an 8.7-inch portrait touchscreen which is another segment-first, Multisense technology which enables the driver to alter the driving setup and cabin ambience and One-Touch Folding rear seats – controllable from the boot or dash via the R-Link system – which make it easier and quicker than ever to fold rear seats flat to transport larger items. The All-New Scénic has the biggest storage capacity and boot space in its class.

The All-New Scénic employs a number of high-end technologies and safety features drawn from the segment above, many of which are standard across the range such as Automatic Electronic Braking System (AEBS) with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) and automatic high/low beam.

A range of efficient petrol and diesel engines will be available from launch and later an innovative dCi 110 Hybrid Assist version offering CO2 emissions as low as 92g/km.

The All-New Scénic stands out as a game-changer in the realm of MPVs as a vehicle that is uncompromisingly desirable, practical, efficient and high-tech, while also meeting the needs of families:

Desirable in terms of its svelte yet powerful silhouette, its head-turning two-tone colour scheme and the fitment of large 20-inch wheels as standard across the range – a global first for the segment,

Practical, thanks to the biggest storage capacity and boot space in its class*,

Efficient, courtesy of a broad range of powerplants comprising one petrol and four diesel engines, with Renault’s new Hybrid Assist technology to become available on the core-range diesel version.

High-tech thanks to a raft of driving aids and other features, such as its Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS) with Pedestrian Detection – a standard feature across all equipment levels.

The fourth-generation Scénic and Grand Scénic are firmly focused on winning over loyal owners of its three previous generations who have long been drawn by the innovative features of the model which introduced the first sliding centre console. At the same time, its striking design and performance credentials are poised to attract new customers.

The All-New Scénic and All-New Grand Scénic offer:

- A distinctive MPV body shape that is 20mm wider than the Scénic III, along with higher ground clearance (+40mm), a longer wheelbase and wider tracks at both the front and rear. The rear overhang, meanwhile, has been shortened by 16mm to reinforce the appeal of the vehicle’s fluid silhouette.

- A steeply-raked panoramic windscreen offering enhanced vision to the sides.

- A panoramic glass roof (depending on trim level).

- A specific lighting signature as standard, like on other recent Renault models, with C-shaped front lights and 3D-effect taillights incorporating Edge Light technology; the taillights are horizontal on the Scénic and vertical on the Grand Scénic.

- A two-tone colour scheme.

-The All-New Grand Scénic is equipped with aluminium roof bars as standard.

20 -Inch Wheels

A world first in the All-New Scénic’s segment is the 20-inch alloy wheels as standard across the model range. In addition to ensuring a unique silhouette, these large diameter wheels add to the All-New Scénic’s dynamic stance by making the roofline appear lower. The unprecedented ratio between the size of the wheel and the height of the waistline instils the All-New Scénic with a dynamic, balanced stance.

The fitment of 20-inch alloy wheels fills the All-New Scénic’s wheel arches, much like those on a sports car.

Last but not least, to customise the All-New Scénic’s rims, inserts are available as an accessory for even greater style and distinction. This initial selection will be extended gradually.

The All-New Scénic’s longer wheelbase (Scénic: +32mm / Grand Scénic: +34mm compared to Scénic III) delivers outstanding road holding which has been enhanced by the fitment of the 20-inch wheels (195/55R20) which position the model amongst the very best in its class when it comes to road manners and braking performance, without detracting from ride comfort

The car has successfully passed all the industry’s collision avoidance tests (VDA, ADAC, GLENNING and ISO), both with and without ESC (Electronic Stability Control).

Meanwhile, the All-New Scénic’s braking performance has been improved compared with the third generation of the model. On dry roads, stopping distances from 100kph and 130kph are down three and five percent respectively. In the wet, the gain over the former Scénic from 80kph is five percent.

In order to strike the optimum balance between comfort and performance, Renault has deliberately equipped the All-New Scénic with tyres whose sidewalls (107mm) are higher than those of the majority of 17- or 18-inch tyres.

The extra comfort provided by these high sidewalls combines with that resulting from improvements to the All-New Scénic’s wider seats which provide better lateral support. The use of dual-hardness foam also contributes significantly to on-board comfort.

The single wheel size across the range has also allowed the chassis to be perfectly tuned and adapted to deliver both first-class comfort and engaging handling. Renault’s engineers have worked closely with tyre manufacturers on the efficiency of the All-New Scénic’s tyres and suspension configuration which features MTV (multi-tuned valve) dampers.

Twenty-inch wheels enable the All-New Scénic to boast the best possible environmental credentials thanks to the combination of three key factors:

- Low friction: the wheels are no wider than 16-inch rims (195mm).

-Optimised aerodynamics: thanks to the fitment of narrower tyres, the All-New Scénic’s low CdA (drag coefficient, the second most significant factor in terms of the environment, after the vehicle’s weight) translates into a 2g/km saving in terms of CO2 emissions in comparison with the previous-generation Scénic.

- The use of low rolling resistance (LRR) tyre compounds.

The result is that in the context of the EU’s tyre labelling system – which classifies tyres as a function of their rolling resistance – the All-New Scénic’s wheels achieved an ‘A’ rating, the best score ever awarded to 20-inch wheels.

Although bigger, the All-New Scénic’s 20-inch tyres do not mean any additional cost. Indeed, they are priced at the same level as the 17-inch summer, winter and all-season tyres offered by Renault’s Scénic III. Furthermore, the tall sidewalls lessen the risk of rim damage.

One Touch Folding rear seats, 13 litres sliding centre console

The All-New Scénic’s One Touch Folding rear seats – a feature carried over from the new Espace – can be folded effortlessly to achieve a flat floor. The model is the only vehicle in its class in which this function can be activated from two different places: from inside the boot or by using the R-LINK 2 system.

The All-New Scénic is similarly the only vehicle in its class to boast a large, sliding centre console with 13 litres of storage space, a capacity that is up to four times that of any of its competitors.

For front occupants, the console provides a lit stowage area protected by a sliding cover, plus an integrated armrest, underneath which can be found two USB ports and an audio jack socket. The rear is equipped in exactly the same manner, in addition to a 12-volt power supply and a dedicated stowage compartment. When the centre console is in the forward position, it creates a welcome stowage space for the driver and front passenger; when it is in its rearmost position, it acts as a partition between the front and rear seats – a particularly practical feature when children are travelling in the back!

Other ingenious stowage solutions, including four underfloor compartments, extend total stowage capacity to 63 litres, placing the All-New Scénic at the top of its class by offering up to twice as much space as its competitors.

The All-New Scénic range provides a choice of four diesel engines, mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or to 6- or 7-speed EDC automatic transmission, plus one petrol engine which drive through a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The list of available engines includes:

- The Energy TCe 115 (petrol) which delivers powerful performance thanks to its turbocharger. It is responsive at low engine speeds and combines low fuel consumption with acclaimed driving enjoyment.

- The Energy dCi 160 EDC (diesel). This responsive, sprightly and nicely-balanced package packs Twin Turbo technology and boasts peak power of 160hp. It is mated to 6-speed EDC dual clutch automatic transmission for even greater pleasure behind the wheel. In addition to its uncompromisingly low fuel consumption for its power output, it is smooth, dynamic and particularly efficient.

- The Energy dCi 130 (diesel). Mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, this 130hp powerplant is especially suited to everyday motoring and meets the needs of owners who are looking for economy while still being treated to first class driving enjoyment.

Check out both vehicles now at Cleary Motors, Loughtagalla, Thurles.