Tipperary crime: Nenagh assault victim has arm broken in suspected unprovoked attack

A Nenagh youth had his arm broken during the course of an assault in the Tipperary town on Saturday night / Sunday morning.

The incident happened near the centre of the town in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Another youth required minor medical treatment and required to have a number of stitches inserted in a wound sustained in the incident.

Local Gardai said that about four or five youths were involved in the disturbance.

The Gardai believe the assault may have been unprovoked.

"An assault is under investigation and we are following a definite line of inquiry," a Garda spokesperson told the Tipperary Star.

The spokesperson would not comment on whether or not the incident was related to the large number of people who were taking part in the 12 Pubs of Christmas around the town.

"It has been a lively Christmas, but everybody would seem to be in good spirits," they said.

Meanwhile, the Gardai are not treating as suspicious the discovery of a man's body in a house in an estate in the town.

The man, who was involved in the grocery trade in Nenagh, is thought to have died from natural causes.

The deceased is originally from Borrisoleigh.

A motorist was arrested for suspected drink driving on Saturday following a single vehicle crash on the Tipperary side of the bridge over the River Shannon at Portumna.