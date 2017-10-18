Tipperary rain warning: Met Eireann issues Status Yellow alert for Premier County

Just when you thought the worst of the weather was over, Tipperary has been warned to brace itself for a possible deluge.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for 14 counties, including Tipperary.

The warning, which was issued at 10am this Wednesday, lasts from midnight tonight to midnight Thursday.

Some areas can expect rain accumulations of between 30mm and 50mm in the that period.

People are being urged to be careful driving and while out walking as there will still be a danger of loose debris from ex-Hurricane Ophelia tumbling to the ground.

It could also lead to flash flooding, and with power still out in some rural areas, this could lead to hazardous conditions on unlit roads.