Nenagh top's "friendliest places" in Ireland list

Nenagh has been named as one of the friendliest places in Ireland according to the popular tourism website ‘Ireland Before you Die.’

Nenagh earned second place on the 'Friendliest places in Ireland' list ahead of County Fermanagh in third, Swords Dublin in fourth place, Kilkenny in fifth and Galway in sixth place.

The North Tipp town was just pipped to the top spot by Ennis, Co. Clare.

Whether it's sampling a coffee in one of the town's many coffee shop's, catching a bite to eat in an award winning eatery or simply taking in a stroll around the famous castle, it appears Nenagh has it all when it comes to making visitors and locals alike feel welcome.

This has made my day, it seems like I live in the 2nd friendlist place in Ireland & as a blow in I can tell you Nenagh is a friendly place, https://t.co/tstQF44ZYY — Nuala Woulfe (@NWoulfeWriter) October 5, 2017

As if anyone needed another reason to visit Tipperary!