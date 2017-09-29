Safetalk Suicide Alert workshop this October in Nenagh

A SafeTALK Suicide Alertness for Everyone workshop will take place on Wednesday, October 11, in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh from 9.45am – 2.00pm.

At this workshop, which is being facilitated by Tipperary Sports Partnership, participants will learn how to provide basic and practical help to persons with thoughts of suicide.

It prepares you to be a suicide alert helper and provides you with the awareness that opportunities to help someone at risk are often missed, dismissed and avoided.

It also teaches you the awareness of TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen and Keep-safe) and the ability to activate a suicide alert.

TSP would like to thank the HSE who deliver this workshop free of charge.

This training will be of interest to the entire sporting and physical activity community (sports clubs, coaches, volunteers, leisure centre staff, fitness class instructors and tutors, teachers and parents)

All participants must be over 18 to complete this workshop and there will be a small registration fee of €5. Refreshments will be provided.

To book a place or for further information, contact 067-44888 or e-mail ecullinan@tipperarysports.ie or smcloughney@tipperarysports.ie before Wednesday, October 4. Places are limited.