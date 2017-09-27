Nenagh’s “volunteer spirit” praised at Tidy Towns 2017

Nenagh’s community spirit, volunteerism and pride of place has seen the town blossom according to the latest Tidy Town report released this week.

The combined effort of over 50 volunteers meant Nenagh enjoyed a 3.5 percent increase in their overall tally on last year’s figure, giving the town 311 marks out of a possible 450 for 2017.

Overall judges said that Nenagh was a well landscaped town, noting the many floral displays – from flower beds and planters to the hanging baskets which provided a “burst of colourful flowers many of which were pollinator-friendly.”

Several of the town’s architectural buildings including the Castle, Courthouse, Arts Centre and Heritage Centre along with the RC St. Mary of the Rosary church and the CofI St. Mary’s church caught the imagination of adjudicators while Ryan’s Pharmacy, John Slattery and The Fayre received praise for their innovative window displays. A mural undertaken by the students of the Vocational Training Opportunities Scheme at the back of Teach Léinn was also admired by the judges.

How Nenagh fared in the 2017 Tidy Town's Report:

It was a clean sweep for Nenagh in the litter stakes on judging day as the panel noticed “little or no” litter present in the town. The adjudicator's report also heaped heavy praise on the work of the ESB and Tipperary County Council for their work in removing overhead cables on Kenyon Street, acknowledging that while it was a “huge task” to undertake, the results were excellent in improving the town’s streetscape.

The work of Nenagh’s Men’s Shed was unanimously praised for their work in creating nest boxes with adjudicators suggesting the addition of swift and bat boxes as a welcome add on to the town’s wildlife amenities.

The “almost deafening” sound of birds in the trees by the courthouse did not go unnoticed either with judges describing the bird-calls as “amazing.” Judges also noted how full advantage has been taken of the Nenagh river through biodiversity initiatives adding that further wildlife monitoring projects would add to visitor enjoyment.

Several housing estates in the town caught the attention of the judges including Casement Estate for it’s “beautiful green spaces and mature trees” while Oaklawn Drive’s fantastic display of colourful wildflowers were singled out for attracting bees and butterflies.

The Ceramic Mug project in Nenagh’s Civic Offices was warmly encouraged by the adjudicators as well as the idea of the collection of old and unwanted tools and re-using them.

The Tidy Towns judges praised the approach roads into Nenagh and well maintained green areas adding that roundabouts and arterial roads are well sign posted.

However uneven road surfaces, footpaths and worn road markings in the town came in for criticism with the judges who noted that “road surfaces in the town were quite poor.”

They did however compliment the work carried out along the Borrisokane road which has benefitted from the addition of a new footpath noting that “connectivity is important and people will walk if they are afforded the opportunity.”

The judges also noted the presence of two derelict sites in the town adding they hoped they would get a “new lease of life” soon.