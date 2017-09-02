Nenagh roads to be re-instated as Ervia's €17m gas and water project comes to an end

Ervia’s multi-utility project to provide gas, water and wastewater services to Nenagh is now nearing completion, with the construction element of the project due to be finished by the end of September, and all road reinstatement due to be completed by December.

The €17m project involves the laying of over 40km of gas pipelines, alongside 4.2km of water mains and 1.7km of wastewater mains.

The work to upgrade the wastewater system in the town is now largely complete, while the remainder of the gas and water works are due to be completed by the end of next month.

There are some works currently underway on Silver Street and these are due to be complete by the end of August.

Following this, work to replace the water main in Rossa Place will be carried out along with the replacement of numerous lead service connections on Bulfin Road and St Conlan’s Road, which is scheduled to take place from the end of August to the end of September.

This will be the final construction element of the work.

Road reinstatement got underway at the end of July and will continue through to the end of November.

These resurfacing works have been co-ordinated with Tipperary County Council’s programme of works to reinstate kerbs and footpaths on the same roads.

“As we enter the final phase of this very complex project, we would again like to thank all the residents and businesses in Nenagh for their support and co-operation,” said construction manager Brendan McDermott said.

Mr McDermott acknowledged that the scale of the works had resulted in disruption to businesses and road users in the town and apologised for any inconvenience caused

Mr McDermott said they will continue to work closely with Nenagh Chamber of Commerce, the local community and the Council to keep disruption to a minimum and again thank all the people of Nenagh for their patience as they work to complete this important project.