Tipperary Leaving Cert results: Nenagh CBS principal delighted as many students gain over 500 points

Students from secondary schools in Nenagh were this Wednesday busy collecting their Leaving Certificate results, with one school saying the feedback, so far, was positive.

A total of 80 students sat the Leaving Cert at Nenagh CBS, with a further 12 sitting the Leaving Cert Applied.

"We are delighted with the results across the board," principal Karen O'Donnell told the Tipperary Star. "A high number of students gained over 500 points, and the feedback, in general, is that students are happy."

She said that it will take a few days for the results to sink in and the school will have its student counsellor on hand tomorrow, Thursday, August 17, to talk to students about their results.

Ms O'Donnell said the results in the LCA were excellent, with students doing "really well".

"They all got merits and distinctions," said the principal.

Ms O'Donnell said the new results format seemed to be working fine and the school had included an information sheet with results to help students navigate their way through it. Many were also using an app to see how they fared.

"It will take a bit of getting used to, but there has been no negative feedback," she said.

Ms O'Donnell also acknowledged the work of the teachers and staff in helping students attain their potential.

"The results reflect the work they put in and they go above and beyond the call of duty," she said.