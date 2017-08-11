Nenagh Walkers Club off to West Cork for walking weekend

The next Nenagh Walkers Sunday walk is August 13 when they travel to Moylussa in County Clare in a change from the original timetable.

Moylussa is 532m in heights and is part of the Slieve Bernagh range. The contact is Mary, 087-2265926.

All Sunday walks depart from Kenyon Street Car park at 11am, unless otherwise stated.

Other walks to look forward to over the next month or so are Latteragh and our autumn outing to West Cork on September 8.

On Friday, September 8, Aidan, 087-9836750, will take the members for a hike along the top of Healy's Pass to Knockowen. This walk is for experienced walkers only.

All other walks for the rest of the weekend are low level leisurely walks suitable for all walkers.

On September 9, there will be a visit to Bere Island guided by Aidan.

On September 10, the group will take the cable car to Dursey Island and for those able to stay on until Monday, they will be guided by Willie to O'Sullivan Beara's homestead ruins of Dunboy Castle around Boulin Bay.

Sunday's and Monday's outings will be guided by Willie, 087-6633577.

The club's Tuesday evening hikes continue on August 15 with Tountinna, meeting at Spar Shop, Portroe at 7.15pm. Walks approx 1.5 hours. Contact Paddy, 086-8562444, or Mary, 087-9735164. There are only a few more of these Tuesday evening hill walks remaining so come along before the dark nights set in.

Mystery Hikes continue Thursday mornings meeting at Tesco Nenagh at 10.30am.. Contact Willie 087-6633577 for more information.

The club will host a meeting this Thursday, August 10, in the Hi B at 8pm.