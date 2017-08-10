Tipperary food producers offer a feast for body and soul during a Taste of Lough Derg

A packed programme of events is planned for the August Calendar for A Taste of Lough Derg.

This Saturday, August 12, there are three diverse events planned around the lake with something to suit everyone.

Derg Farmhouse Cheese, who recently received their first star in the Great Food Taste Awards organised by the Guild of Fine Food Ireland, are holding a Cheese Tasting and Guided Short Walk on the Lough Derg Way at 1pm. Come and meet Paddy and Kay the cheesemakers and their herd of dairy cows on the shores of Lough Derg.

In Terryglass at 12pm, Ailbhe Gerrard and Emma Burke-Kennedy are holding a special yoga session on Brookfield farm located on the shores of the Lough Derg.

This event will link body, spirit and breath with the delights and healing of nature. It will be followed with light refreshments.

For the more adventurous, at Kilgarvan Quay, Lough Derg Water Sports are holding their ever popular Sports Paddle Picnic. This promises to be an unforgettable experience going to places where you have never been before which will instil in all a passion for the outdoors and especially Lough Derg.

Fun and laughter guaranteed and no previous experience necessary.

This is followed with a picnic feast with goodies from around the lake.

Family discounts are available.

A fun night is promised at the Peppermills Tapas and Cocktail night on Wednesday, August 16. Enjoy an evening of delicious Tipperary Tapas with a glass of wine or their highly recommended Blackberry Gin Cocktail.

If you are planning an orchard and want to find a variety that you love the taste of, then the Tastes of the Orchard Tasting Tour at Irish Seedsavers in Scarriff is the place to be on Friday, August 18, at 11.30am and Saturday, August 19, at 10.30 am . Let the experts help and guide you with your choices.

The awards winning Larkins Garrykennedy are holding their annual Larkins Garden Party with BBQ on Sunday, August 20. There is a prize for the best dressed table so let your imagination run wild.

raditional music session will commence at 7pm and fun for all is guaranteed.

The Ring of Lough Derg BBQ Festival will be held from August 24 to 27 in Ballina and Killaloe.

The weekend will kick off the opening of the new Ring of Lough Derg Tourist Office, followed with a BBQ and music.

There is a full calendar of events for all the family for the weekend so come along and enjoy the music, food and competition for the An Fulacht Fia Cup.

If that isn’t enough on Monday, August 28, Nuala Kilkenny will lead her guided walk of Tuamgraney villagee, Walk in the Steps of Brian Boru, which is followed with a homecooked meal in Nualas, Tuamgraney.

To round of the month Wilde Irish Chocolates will allow your imagination run wild with their Taste and Make Session on Wednesday, August 30