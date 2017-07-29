Nenagh Walking Club heads to Clare and Limerick for next outings

Nenagh Walking Club will take a trip to County Clare on July 30 for a new walk along the Cahermurphy loop.

This 9k walk takes you by the White Sands beach along the bank of the Bleach River and through Cahermurphy forest. Contact Paddy, 085-1741411, for further details.

Other walks for the diary include August 13th walk along the greenway of the Great Southern Trail, and, August 27, a hill walk around Latteragh.

All Sunday walks depart from Kenyon Street car park at 11am, unless otherwise stated.

The Tuesday evening hikes continue on August 1, departing Spar Shop, Portroe, at 7pm for Moylussa. Contact Paddy, 086-8562444, or Mary 087-9735164.

There are only a few more of these Tuesday evening hill walks remaining so come along before the dark nights set in.

Mystery hikes continue Thursday mornings meeting at 10.30. Please note change of meeting venue to Tesco Nenagh while roadworks continue on the Dublin Road. Contact Willie 087-6633577 for more information.

There will be a club meeting on Thursday, August 10.