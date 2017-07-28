Tipperary court services to expand as Nenagh chosen for circuit court role

Nenagh Courthouse is set for a boost with the expansion of accommodation to provide a full time office for the Circuit Court, according to local Fianna Fáil TD, Jackie Cahill.

“The contract for the works has been awarded to Frank Murray Builders, Roscrea,” he revealed.

The works will commence in August with a view to to completion in September providing a full time office for the increasing demand on Circuit Court business within the county.

“This is welcome news for legal practitioners, the Gárdaí and the public who have up until now had to conduct Circuit Court business in Clonmel, he said.

It is envisaged that staff numbers will be doubled following the completion of the work.