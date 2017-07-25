Breaking: Tipperary sailor Aisling Keller from Nenagh takes U21 European sailing silver

Nenagh sailor Aisling Keller took another step in her bid for an Olympics date in Tokyo by taking silver in the European U21 Laser Radials in Dournenez in France this week.

Aisling, who sails out of Lough Derg Yacht Club in Domineer and Howth in Dublin, was beaten to the gold by fellow Irish sailor Aoife Hopkins.

Aisling, who came sixth in the 2015 Radial Worlds in Canada and was nominated for Sailor of the Year in 2016, gave credit for her medal to her former mentor and school principal Liam Maloney of Carrig National School, Ballycommon, Nenagh.

Mr Maloney, a former commodore with Lough Derg Yacht Club and launch authority with Lough Derg RNLI, set up the now popular schools sailing programme in Dromineer.

“Not coming from a sailing family Liam Moloney's, push for school sailing in Carrig school has brought about this result,” Aisling told the Tipperary Star.

She said that it was “just fantastic” to see the smiles on the kids who went sailing on Lough Derg, which she said, was a hidden jewel for sailing.