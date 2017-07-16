Nenagh Community Training Centre's young film-makers breathe success in anti-smoking competition

Nenagh Community Training Centre has been awarded Overall Senior Runner Up at the Irish Cancer Society X-HALE Youth Awards 2017.

The group scooped the award for its short film To Smoke is a Joke which was showcased at the recent event in the Odeon Cinema in the Point Village in Dublin.

Fethard and Killenaule Youth Project, Tipperary Youth Project and St Bridget’s Guides Clonmel also entered short films to the competition and were at the awards ceremony on the day.

Over 300 young people from 40 youth and community groups came together to showcase their anti-tobacco films and projects which they have created to contribute towards establishing Ireland’s first smoke-free generation.

While the rate of smoking has seen declines in recent years, 8 per cent (or approximately 40,260) of children and young people between the ages of 10 and 17 are using tobacco.

The Irish Cancer Society has said is it vital that this generation of young people give the biggest blow to cancer possible – by not starting to smoke or by getting support to quit.

Kevin O’Hagan, cancer prevention manager at the Irish Cancer Society congratulated Nenagh Community Training Centre on winning their prize and for making a positive impact on their health and that of their peers.

“They have been recognised at this awards ceremony for exceptional effort in their project.

“We need to look at what Nenagh Community Training Centre, Fethard and Killenaule Youth Project, Tipperary Youth Project, St Bridget’s Guides Clonmel and the rest of the #TheXGeneration are saying. They can be Ireland’s first smoke-free generation and they are telling us in their own way about the dangers of smoking and they are confident enough to share this message with their peers.

“They are educated on the issue of smoking and are refusing to let their health be affected by tobacco.”