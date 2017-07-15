Nenagh walkers head off to Silvermines for a walk along 'leafy lane'

The next Nenagh Walkers Club Sunday outing is this Sunday, July 16, with the group going to the Silvermines for one of the club's favourite walks, “leafy lane”, with Cyril, 086-3721862.

This is a change from the original schedule. Other walks are, July 30, a trip to Feakle, and August 13, a walk along the greenway of the Great Southern Trail.

All Sunday walks depart from Kenyon Street car park at 11am, unless otherwise stated.

The Tuesday evening hikes continue on July 18 with a hike on Silvermines Mountains, departing Costelloe's Shop at 7.10pm. Contact for this is Paddy, 086-8562444, or Mary, 087 -9735164.

Mystery hikes continue Thursday mornings, meeting at 10.30am. Each walk is a new adventure.

Please note change of meeting venue to Tesco Nenagh while road works continue on Dublin Road. Contact Willie, 087 -6633577 for more information.