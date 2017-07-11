Nenagh performers are still California dreaming following world win at LA championships

A talented group of Nenagh performers are still California dreaming following their win at the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

The Musical Academy Nenagh took the top honours in the vocal section with Stephanie Browne, Billie Kelly and Caroline Browne wowing the judges.

“It was an unbelievable experience. It was amazing to see how professionally the final was run.

“To compete against teams from so many countries was unforgettable. I am so proud of the Irish team. Being one of the smaller teams at the competition, we were thrilled to take the title of ‘Senior Vocal Group World Champions,” said Stephanie, who also runs the academy.

The Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh brought two teams, a group of seven competing in age 13-15 section and and a vocal trio competing in age 18-24 section.

The trio competed in the vocal categories of Broadway, Jazz, World, Open, Variety and Song and Dance and scooped five silver medals.

A total 64 countries battled it out in the preliminary rounds.

After all preliminary competitions, the judges then decided which countries made it through to the semi-finals. The trio qualified for a place in the semi-finals and had to pick their best piece to perform. After a hard day of competing, the trio had made it through to the live televised finals.

Some 36 acts competed before 10 judges in the senior section, with three countries competing in each category.

The final was rehearsed for two days to put together a three-hour tv show which was televised on Friday, July 7, under the world renowned producer Patrick Hart.

The show was comprised of the junior competitors ages 15 and under and part two was made up of seniors ages 15 and over.

The Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh took the title of World Champion Vocal Group with their performance of Bless the Lord from Godspell the musical. They received gold medals, world globes and the World Champion star trophy.

Their performance drew the attention of music producers and casting agents in America, opening opportunities to further their vocal careers.

The junior team of seven was made up of Emer Tuohy, Caroline Browne, Lily Purcell, Emily O'Dwyer, Elizabeth O'Meara, Sofija Sture and Megan Maher.

They competed in the dance styles of MT Character, Tap, Open, Jazz, Song and Dance and also in vocal styles of World and Broadway scooping one gold, three silver and one bronze in the preliminary rounds.

From there, the team took a place in the semi-finals with their jazz dance performance of Another Day of Sun from LaLa Land. They were unfortunate not to take a place in the final.

“I wish to express the gratitude of our entire team for everyone who supported our journey by assisting in our fundraising events and donated money to help us get to LA.

“Also we were touched to see the amazing turn out at our home coming. A huge thank you to Nenagh Choral Society and the Scouts Hall for the what can only be described as a homecoming fit for a king. We are so grateful,” said Stephanie.