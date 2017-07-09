Cloughjordan invited to Aras garden party for Scohaboy bog conservation work

A delegation from Cloughjordan was invited to Áras an Uachtaráin for the Care and Solidarity in the Community Garden Party with President Higgins.

The invite was in recognition of, and to honour, the community conservation efforts with Scohaboy Bog NHA.

The work has made this local raised bog restoration LIFE project one of the most successful community supported wetland conservation projects in Ireland today, partnered with Coillte and the NPWS.

Picture shows, back, Lorcan Tuohy Donnelly, Albert Austin, Sarah Carr, Jean Finn, Mary Mooney, Brendan Sheehan, John Moore, Coillte forest manager; front, Gearoid O Foighil, Emily McNamara, Gillian Guest, Mary Long, Gillian Armitage, Florrie Austin