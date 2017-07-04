Tipperary transplant athlete Sheila Gregan brings home bronze from World Games

Nenagh athlete Sheila Gregan returned from the World Transplant Games in Malaga this week with a bronze medal she won in the virtual triathlon, which consisted of a 5k road race, 30k cycle and 1,500m freestyle swimming event.

Sheila was joined on the Ireland team by fellow Nenagh transplant athlete Orla Hogan.

"I'm thrilled. It's the hardest fought medal, but nothing that's this worthwhile is easy. I'm so happy with it. A huge thank you to everyone who has helped me - the clubs at home, the Nenagh Triathlon Club, my own family and, of course, ultimately my donor and their family,” said Sheila following the medal presentation.

The 27-member team returned home to Dublin Airport on Sunday with an impressive haul of 14 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze medals from various sporting events.