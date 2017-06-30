Tipperary trails: put your best foot forward at the Silvermines Rambling Festival

Plans are well under way for the first ever Silvermines Rambling Festival which will take place on Saturday, July 1, at Silvermines.

The purpose of the festival is to promote the Silvermines Parish as a year round tourist destination.

There will be three walks in the morning on local and Coillte approved walks ranging from easy to moderate to challenging followed by lunch in the village.

An historical walk of the village and mining area will take place in the afternoon and then later that evening there will be a bit of "craic, ceol agus ol" in Hickey's Bar & Lounge.

According to festival chairman, Conor Delaney, the festival has the potential to be the next "Rock of Cashel" in terms of tourism in Tipperary.

"We have the natural resources, we have the facilities and we have wonderful, friendly, welcoming people in the Silvermines Parish and the time has now come to tell the world about our little piece of heaven.

“You can go up to the walks anytime of the year and you will meet people from all over Ireland and the world there. And don't forget Shannon Airport is only a 40-minute drive away,” he said.

Along with being steeped in mining history the Silvermines is now a recognised winner in the Tidy Town national awards having won two bronze and two silver awards over the past four years much to the credit of the hard working village enhancement group.

The Festival Committee would like to thank Hickey's Bar & Lounge, Buddy's Bar, The Eagles Nest, Lodge Services, Arra Travel, Costello Oil, 3 Mobile Nenagh and Conor Delaney Solicitors for providing sponsorship for the festival.

Anyone interested in attending the Silvermines Rambling Festival or looking for more information should make enquiries to silverminesramblingfestival@gmail.com or visit the festival's Facebook and Twitter pages.