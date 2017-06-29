Silver Street in Nenagh is left out of natural gas project

Bord Gais's decision not to provide natural gas to one street in Nenagh has been questioned.

Independent councillor Hughie McGrath pointed out that natural gas would be available along Kenyon Street to Market Cross and from Arrabawn Co-op to Madden's Pub on Silver Street.

“What was their logic?” asked Cllr McGrath at Nenagh Municipal District Council. “Are we putting Silver Street at a disavantage?

District manager Marcus O'Connor said a commercial decision had been taken by Bord Gais not to lay pipes on Silver Street because there was not sufficient interest from businesses or residents.

“They have to get enough clients. We would certainly grant the licence. We would certainly like to see it go through the town,” he said.

However, Cllr McGrath said that Bord Gais had never looked to go up Silver Street.