Update: Deputy Alan Kelly says proposal to move Tipperary voters into Limerick is a 'terrible decision'

The proposal by the Boundary Commission to hive off parts of Tipperary into Limerick for the next general election has been described by Tipperary TD Alan Kelly as a “terrible decision”.

Under the proposals announced this Tuesday, June 27, Newport and Birdhill will move to a new Limerick City four-seater constituency.

However, Lower Ormond, which was shoved into Offaly for the 2016 election, will now return to Tipperary.

“These areas are in Tipperary,” the Labour TD told the Tipperary Star. “This decision will have to be reversed. It is totally wrong.”

Deputy Kelly led the charge to have Lower Ormond returned to Tipperary by laucnhing a petition that was signed by over 1,500 voters.

“I want to thank the people who signed that petition,” he said, pointing out that the numbers who had signed it had influenced the Boundary Commission's decison to return the area to Tipperary and this was acknowledged in their report.

“I have always been happy to represent the people of Lower Ormond and all those whether they are in my constituency or not,” he said, welcoming their return to the Premier County fold.

However, he said the new proposal was a contradiction in terms, pointing out that if it had been wrong to break Tipperary into Offaly, it was also wrong to break the county lines at Newport and Birdhill.

He said that the people in Newport and Birdhill had seen their county council merged and their VEC merged but were now expected to have a Limerick TD.

“They have their own councillor in Cllr Fiona Bonfield,” he stated.

The decision will mean around 4,000 Tipperary voters now cast their ballot for a Limerick TD.