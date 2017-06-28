Toomevara's Brendan Lynch enjoys a cycle down memory lane to mark his 80th birthday

Toomevara man Brendan Lynch took a cycle down memory lane for his 80th birthday by retracing the seven-mile route he took all those years ago to attend school at Nenagh CBS on John's Lane.

Brendan had a few cyclists to accompany him on the journey, unlike in his schooldays when he did the journey on his own.

However, the trek must have stood him well as he went on to become a top Irish cyclist and represented Tipperary in the Ras Tailteann.

The active octogenarian, who still cycles about 40 miles a week, enjoyed a pleasant surprise at the end when staff of Nenagh Community Training Centre were at the old school gate to greet him with tea and cakes.

“Many thanks to Rose and Sheila and all at the centre for the nicest cup of tea and the best birthday celebration I ever enjoyed,” said Brendan.

The author of eight books, also thanked the cyclists who accompanied him, Ian, Bernard, Michael, Hugh and Breedagh Maher and Fr John of Toomevara.

Centre manager Rose Shanahan welcomed Brendan and gave him a tour of the centre, saying it was fitting that education was still part of his old school long after the brothers had left.