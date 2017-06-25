Nenagh's Cllr Seamus Morris seeks signs at Latteragh

Nenagh's Cllr Seamus Morris has called on Tipperary County Council to install direction signage for Latterage graveyard and Latteragh Castle at Latteragh Cross.

The Sinn Fein councillor said that the graveyard, in particular, had an active committee which maintained the graveyard, which had a special place in Irish history, while Latteragh itself had a rich history, particularly from medieval times.

Cllr Morris sad that because of this, there was a growing amount of visitors looking for the graveyard but they find it hard to locate due to lack of directional signage.

There was also a need for signage for Latteragh Castle, the ancestral home of the De Marisco family, he said.