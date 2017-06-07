Calling Tipperary parents: Nenagh Arts Centre hosts talk by child psychologist

Child psychologist Dr David Carey will be in Nenagh Arts Centre on Wednesday, June 14, to give his take on rearing children in the 21st century.

The US psychologist, who has been based in Ireland for the past 25 years, has a unique style of interacting with his audience, he has a keen sense of humour and a practical approach to parenting. He has a particular intrest in autism.

Dr Carey is the author of several books, and is a regular contributor of a Parenting slot on the Moncrieff show on Newstalk 106-108FM and on TV3. The evening will be open to the floor following Dr Carey's presentation.

The event is being run by NTCS Parent Support Project, Loreto House. While it is free of charge, there will be a bucket collection for the project. Booking is essential at 087-7921883 or 067-41924 and the evening starts at 7.30pm.

In other events at the centre, the opening concert for Nenagh Castlefest will take place on Friday, June 23, at 7.30pm, with Ormond CCÉ and a host of musicians and singers. Tickets cost €10, with a €1 booking fee.