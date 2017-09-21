Tipperary has had a winner at the 2017 National Ploughing Championships

Tipperary has a brand new All-Ireland champion after a stellar few days for the county's competitors at the National Ploughing Championships.

While hundreds of thousands of people inspected the many stalls and stands in the exhibition arena, the real business was taking place at the edge of the site as over 300 competitors from around Ireland competed for national honours in the ploughing stakes.

On Tuesday, in the Under 28 Conventional Class Junior Grade, Tipperary South ploughman Lorcan Bergin furrowed his way to victory over county rival, Liam Murphy of Tipperary North.

The Premier pair held off the attentions of Kerry's Michael Donegan who finished third.

Elsewhere, in the 3 Furrow Junior Plough Class Final on Tuesday, Ciaran Milne was placed third for Tipperary North, just losing out to winner Thomas Reynolds of Longford and runner-up Colm Dineen of Kerry.