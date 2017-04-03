Classic Cars: Want to own an Aston Martin from the Director of the Doctor movies?

A 70-classic and sports car auction in London would prove the ideal spot to bag a basement bargain on some classic cars. Want to be the envy of Tipperary? Get yourself over to London on April 12th.

Got some spare cash hanging around? Want to get your hands on a classic car - an Aston Martin, Jag or maybe a Merc? Well then, get an airline ticket now and head for London to grab a bargain.

International auctioneers Coys return to the Royal Horticultural Halls in London with a 70-classic and sports car auction on Wednesday 12th April.

The auction, now being held in the larger of the Royal Horticultural Halls, features a selection of Jaguars and Aston Martins, including a 1967 Aston Martin DB6 delivered new to the Director of the “Doctor” film Series Ralph Thomas (£160,000- £200,000), a 1973 Aston Martin V8 with 66,000 miles from new (£75,000 - £90,000) and a 1972 Aston Martin DBS (£90,000 - £110,000).

1961 Jaguar e-series

The Aston Martin DB6 was sold in May 1967 to none other than Ralph Thomas of Pinewood studios. Ralph was known for directing the Doctor series of films including Doctor in the House (1954), Doctor at Sea (1955), and other timeless classics including The 39 Steps (1959) and A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square (1979). Discovered by Coys specialists, this matching numbers DB6 runs, drives and needs only little time and care to bring it back to its former glory.

The Jaguar selection include a 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 3.8 Flat Floor Roadster subject of a 2,600hs restoration (£190,000 - £225,000), an original right hand drive 1973 Jaguar E-type V12 Roadster with only 2,500 miles from new (£170,000 - £225,000) and a matching numbers 1954 Jaguar XK120 Drophead Coupe SE (£90,000 - £110,000).

1986 Mercedes Benz SL500

One of the highlights of the auction is a 1996 Mercedes-Benz SL500, which was stored in a central London garage in Knightsbridge, but the owner lost the keys, and never used it again. Twenty-one years later the car shows only 80 miles on the clock and could fetch £55,000 when it goes under the hammer.

Chris Routledge, CEO of Coys, said: “This is a car with a fantastic story! Purchased as a birthday present and driven only 80 miles before the owner lost the keys and never drove it again. Had the owner not lost the keys and used it regularly, we estimate it would now be worth between £5,000 and £7,000, but the fact that it has kept such a low mileage and has not been driven in more than twenty years makes it worth between £45,000 and £55,000.”

Other cars on offer include a 1923 Rolls-Royce 20HP by Smith & Waddington (£45,000 - £55,000), one of only 241 produced 1991 Lamborghini LM02 (£140,000 - £180,000), a 1989 AC Cobra MK IV with only 7,500 miles from new (£120,000 - £150,000), 1993 Porsche 964 Turbo 3.6 (£130,000 - £160,000) and a 1981 Ferrari 308 GTSi with coachwork by Scaglietti, design by Pininfarina and complete Ferrari service history (£60,000 - £70,000).