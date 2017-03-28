Review: The Scenic is all set for Renault once again

Renault are touting the new Scenic as 'the MPV reinvented' and you know in some ways it's actually hard to argue. However, in other ways they haven't reinvented the wheel, because they didn't need to.

The Scenic we had on review from Cleary Motors, Loughtagalla, Thurles was certainly light years ahead of its predecessor, but then you would expect that. It had far more bells and whistles; was infinitely better equipped in terms of technology; and gave an all over, more pleasing drive than heretofore. But, you would probably expect all of that too, to be honest.

Perhaps though, what you might not expect is to be driving a Scenic with so many spacious innovations that turn this car into anything you wish it to be. Drop the rear seats with a touch of a button - it's really cool, by the way, to see the headrest disappear into the floor - and you have a very sizeable van with oodles of space. Keep the seats intact and you have a generously spaced family car capable of taking three adults in the back - legroom won't be an issue either.

Of course Renault are renowned for catering for those travelling in the back as much as in the front, with power outlets, air-con vents, trays, sunblinds and under-floor stowaway compartments, all proving to be real winners - especially with the kids.

The internal finish is classy too with comfortable multi-adjustable seating helping to make the experience very pleasant indeed.

Externally, the striking two tone finish and 20” allow wheels help to make this Scenic probably the best looking one yet. The full LED headlights with Pure Vision technology combine with highly distinctive C shaped LED daytime running lights to give the vehicle a bold on road presence.

So, it looks great, has loads of space, plenty of innovation and is equipped with the very latest in techological advances - cruise control, reversing camera, driver assist, SAT-NAV, air-con, brilliant in-cabin sound system etc etc. But, what does it drive like?

Well, we had the 1.6litre diesel engine and while it won't propel you to the summit of the Top Gear laptime record, it's no slouch either. Usually, in such a vehicle, the driver will be protecting precious cargo in the rear - ie the kids - and breaking landspeed records won't be a priority. Just as well, because Scenic is a steady as you go car - not a racing drivers dream.

