Appointed: Clonmel lady Liz is new Marketing Manager at Renault

Clonmel native Liz O'Gorman is continuing here career in the automobile industry having joined Renault as Marketing Manager.

Liz O’Gorman has been appointed Marketing Manager at Renault Group Ireland. Liz is a senior level brand and digital marketing strategist with extensive experience in the automotive industry.

The Clonmel town native joined Renault Group in 2016 after spending two years in digital marketing at Allied Irish Bank (GB) in London.

Prior to her role with AIB, Liz spent 15 months as Head of Marketing for SEAT at Volkswagen Group Ireland, before which she was Brand Manager at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Ireland for 10 years.

Renault, with main dealer for Tipperary featuring Cleary Motors, Loughtagalla, Thurles has rolled out an impressive line-up of vehicles for customers in recent times with the award winning Kadjar, the spacious Scenic and the Megane proving very popular all round.