All new Honda Civic will be at Denis Kinane Honda on Tuesday next

It could be love at first sight on Valentines evening at Denis Kinane Honda when motor enthusiasts are invited to view the all new Honda Civic for the first time between the times of 5:00 - 8:30pm. All are welcome.

The all-new tenth generation Honda Civic will be available from €23,750 ex works at Denis Kinane Honda, Stradavoher, Thurles.

The new Honda Civic represents a significant step forward for Honda in the C-segment, benefiting from the largest single model development programme in the company’s history.

Available to see next Tuesday the model’s reputation for providing class-leading practicality and unrivalled passenger and cargo space will continue. Two new Earths Dreams Technology petrol engines will be launching, the 127 BHP 1 litre i-VTEC Turbo and the 180 BHP 1.5 i-VTEC Turbo.



In line with Honda’s ‘Safety for Everyone’ philosophy, the Honda Civic will launch with a full suite of Honda Sensing as standard, The Honda SENSING suite of active safety and driver assist technologies will be specified across the new Civic range. Honda SENSING is among the most comprehensive suites of safety technologies in its class. It uses a combination of radar and camera information, plus a host of high-tech sensors to warn and assist the driver in potentially dangerous scenarios.

This includes:

Collision Mitigation Braking System: helps to bring the car to a stop if the system determines that a collision with a vehicle detected in front is unavoidable.

Lane Departure Warning: will detect if the car is straying out of its current lane without the turn signal being activated.

Road Departure Mitigation: uses data from the windscreen-mounted camera to detect whether the car is veering off the road. It uses the Electric Power Steering to apply subtle corrections to keep the vehicle in its lane, and in certain situations can also apply braking force.

Lane Keeping Assist System: helps to keep the car in the middle of the current lane, by detecting road markings and making small steering adjustments to steer the vehicle within the white lines.

Adaptive Cruise Control: allows the driver to set a desired speed and following distance from a vehicle detected ahead.

Traffic Sign Recognition: detects and automatically recognises road signs and displays the signs on the car’s instrument binnacle’s

Intelligent Speed Assistance: combines the automatic speed limit set by the driver with TSR to automatically adjust the vehicle speed to that indicated by the last road sign

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (i-ACC): Predicts and automatically reacts to other vehicles ‘cutting-in’ on multi-lane highways. Contact Denis Kinane Honda now to book your test drive. 0504 21911.