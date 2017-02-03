Skoda reveals pricing for eagerly awaited Kodiaq

Skoda dealers Ryan Motor Power in Clonmel are anticipating great interest in the new Skoda Kodiaq which will be available to test drive very soon.

ŠKODA Ireland have revealed Irish pricing and specification details for its new five and seven-seat KODIAQ SUV with prices starting from a competitive €28,795.

The ŠKODA KODIAQ will launch in Tipperary in March with three trim levels (Active, Ambition and Style), five engine and transmission options and fourteen different exterior colour options, with a seven seater option available for just €1,000 more than the standard five seat model.

That entry level Active trim level includes a host of impressive features, including 17” Ratikon Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Climatronic air conditioning and the clever Smartlink technology for Smart Phone integration with the infotainment system. The Ambition trim level offers a host of additional features such as 18” Triton Alloy, Keyless Engine Start, Silver Roof Rails and Front & Rear Parking Sensors. The top-of-the-range Style trim level includes additional features such as 19” Triglav Alloys, Keyless Car Unlock & Keyless Engine Start, Full LED headlights, Alcantara upholstery, Interior Ambient Lighting, a rear-view camera, 8” Columbus Navigation system and the additional connectivity features mentioned above.

Speaking today, Cathal Kealey, PR Manager at ŠKODA Ireland commented; “We have seen unprecedented interest in the new KODIAQ and with the competitive prices and impressive specification announced today we are confident that customers won’t be disappointed. If customers would like to see this impressive new SUV in dealerships before it goes on sale in March, they can visit www.skoda.ie and check out where this car will be available to view over the coming weeks.”

The SKODA KODIAQ also comes with a host of connectivity features. Smartlink+ smartphone integration system containing Apple Car Play and Google Android Auto is now available as standard. The Columbus Navigation & Infotainment system which is standard on the Style trimline also comes with an additional 4G LTE SIM card slot to enable a high speed Wi-Fi hotspot within the car (data plans sold separately) and a host of additional connected services from ŠKODA Connect. ŠKODA Connect: Mobile Online Services offers enhanced real time route planning, real time parking and petrol prices in the locality, customisable newsfeed, weather, customisable points of interest, in addition to other online services. A second ŠKODA Connect solution which is also standard on all trimlines offers additional functionality like remote access to the vehicle via the new ŠKODA Connect Mobile App in addition to a number of additional driver assistance solutions. One such driver assistance feature is the Emergency Call (e-Call) function which will automatically calls the emergency services once an airbag is activated to further improve occupant safety.

Irish Pricing has been announced and charts the following structure; prices below exclude a €600 delivery charge:



KODIAQ ACT 1.4 TSI 125HP

Petrol

€ 280

€28,795

KODIAQ ACT 1.4 TSI 150HP DSG

Petrol

€ 390

€32,695









KODIAQ AMB 1.4 TSI 125HP

Petrol

€ 280

€30,995

KODIAQ AMB 1.4 TSI 150HP DSG

Petrol

€ 390

€34,595

KODIAQ AMB 2.0 TDI 150HP DSG

Diesel

€ 280

€35,495

KODIAQ AMB 2.0 TDI 150HP 4X4

Diesel

€ 390

€36,495

KODIAQ AMB 2.0 TDI 190HP DSG4X4

Diesel

€ 390

€40,245









KODIAQ STY 1.4 TSI 150HP DSG

Petrol

€ 390

€38,495

KODIAQ STY 2.0 TDI 150HP DSG

Diesel

€ 280

€39,395

KODIAQ STY 2.0 TDI 150HP 4X4

Diesel

€ 390

€40,395

KODIAQSTY 2.0 TDI 190HP DSG4X4

Diesel

€ 390

€44,145

Further details of pricing and specification, along with details of when the KODIAQ will be available to view at ŠKODA dealerships can be found at www.skoda.ie