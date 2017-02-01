Lyons of Limerick Volvo invites you to its showroom in Ballysimon, Limerick to test drive the exciting All New 171 Range.

Volvo V40 S/V60 now have 0% PCP rates and five year warranty with an excellent after sales team.

You can drive away in a stylish Volvo V40 with prices starting from just €28,045*.

The Volvo V40 is the compact hatchback that’s perfectly suited for life in the city. With agile handling, interior versatility and smart technology to make your life easier, the V40 is the perfect companion as you start your journey.

Why not consider the Volvo S60 SE with prices starting from €35,990*.

Now with three years free servicing*. An executive sedan that combines Scandinavian luxury with intelligent Swedish design and class leading safety features.

Plus, with the S60 SE you get Leather Upholstery, Rear Park Assist, Rain sensor and 17” alloy wheels. Intelligent design, cleverly packaged.

The XC60, is turning heads with its attractive styling both in the interior and exterior.

This Mid-Sized SUV offers the ultimate sense of control for All roads, all weather, the XC60 is ready. With features like all-wheel drive, hill-descent control and hill-start assist to give you that extra push when you need it.

“There has never been a better time to buy a New Volvo with excellent PCP rates available across the range” says Philip Madigan, Lyons of Limerick Volvo General Manager. If you are not in the market for a New Volvo, feel free to browse our Volvo SELEKT premium used car range on www.volvocarslimerick.ie

So why not arrange a test drive for any of Lyons Of Limerick Volvos exciting 171 range today. While you are there, make yourself at home in their Showroom while they help you on your journey to selecting your New Volvo.For further information or to book a test drive, call their dedicated Volvo sales team Philip Madigan or Dermot Mulcahy on 061 439555. All of their cars are listed on www.volvocarslimerick.ie.

Lyons of Limerick Volvo. Fantastic Cars & Exceptional Service.

*Terms and Conditions apply.