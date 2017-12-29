The majority of Tipp motorists don’t check their vehicles in-between scheduled services and tests

A survey of 300 motorists in Ireland has revealed that almost 7 out of ten don’t have their vehicle checked in-between scheduled services or NCTs unless a fault has developed. The survey, carried out by First Stop Tyre and Car Services suggests that some motorists don’t have their car checked for up to a two-year period and because of this, motorists may be missing out on significant benefits by ignoring regular car checks.

First Stop say that checking and maintenance between service intervals and mandatory checks is of most benefit to motorists with high mileage but can be of benefit to all. By having their vehicle checked regularly, motorists can avail of several benefits including: ensuring the vehicle is roadworthy and able to respond in an optimal way in the event of an emergency. It allows for the detection of faults before they develop into something more serious and costly. It also ensures the most efficient performance of the vehicle, reducing wear and tear on parts and meaning it runs in a more environmentally friendly manner.

“Motorists who get their cars checked regularly by a professional service outlet in-between services and mandatory tests can avail of several benefits as well as save money,” says, Niall O’Kelly, Technical and Training Manager at First Stop Tyre and Car Services.

“The most important aspect is the safety benefit,” says Niall O’Kelly “Hidden defects which develop in a car may only become apparent in an emergency situation when a motorist tries to stop suddenly or carry out an avoidance manoeuvre.”

Many professional tyre and service outlets will provide you with a safety report on your car with no obligation to purchase.

The survey was carried out for First Stop by Direction Research in October 2017. A total of 300 motorists were interviewed.

