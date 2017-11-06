Warning after fuel spill on M8 motorway outside Cahir

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

niamh.dillon@tipperarystar.ie

Warning after fuel spill on M8 motorway outside Cahir

Motorists are being urged to take extra care on a stretch of the M8 motorway outside Cahir after reports of a fuel spill earlier this morning.

There are reports of a fuel spill on the M8 Dublin/Cork Rd southbound at J10 Cahir North slip road to the N24.

Gardai are advising motorists to take extra care along this stretch of roadway. 