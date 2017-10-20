Tipperary Gardai catch motorist speeding at 171kph on National Slow Down Day

Motorists are being urged to slow down as part of a nationwide road safety initiative but one driver in Tipperary doesn’t seem to have received the memo after they were caught traveling at 171kph on the M7 in Nenagh earlier today.

The motorist was detected traveling at 171kph in a 120kph zone.

National Slow Down Day sees a highly visible garda presence on Ireland's roads. The nationwide initiative began at 7am this morning and will continue until 7am on Saturday 21 October.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Roads Policing Bureau has urged motorists to obey speed limits adding that anyone traveling over the weekend should reduce their speed even further due to potentially hazardous road conditions relating to Storm Brian.

"This will make the journey safer not only for you, but for every road user sharing the road with you," he said.

So far in 2017 seven people have lost their lives in Tipperary road accidents.