Motorists urged to take care following two separate collisions on Tipperary roads

Motorists are being urged to take extra care on Tipperary roads following two separate collisions in the county this morning.

A motorist was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital this morning following a single vehicle collision on the N24 Limerick/ Waterford road outside Bansha at around 7am this morning, Monday 9 October.

Elsewhere a stop/go system has now been lifted following a crash on the N65 between Borrisokane and Portumna at Carrigahorig.

#TIPPERARY Stop/go system lifted on N65 between Borrisokane & Portumna at Carrigahorig following earlier collision https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 9, 2017

The number of road fatalities on Tipperary roads has risen to seven since the start of the year following last week's fatal car crash outside Cashel on the M8 motorway on Monday, October 2.