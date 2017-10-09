Motorists urged to take care following two separate collisions on Tipperary roads

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Motorists urged to take care following two separate collisions on Tipperary roads

Motorists are being urged to take extra care on Tipperary roads following two separate collisions in the county this morning.

A motorist was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital this morning following a single vehicle collision on the N24 Limerick/ Waterford road outside Bansha at around 7am this morning, Monday 9 October.

Elsewhere a stop/go system has now been lifted following a crash on the N65 between Borrisokane and Portumna at Carrigahorig.