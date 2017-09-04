Motoring: All new Renault Koleos - a five star vehicle

The new Renault Koleos, which has just arrived in Cleary Motors, Loughtagalla, Thurles has a hell of a lot going for it and is certain to capture a significant chunk of the D-segment SUV market.

Combining rugged, assertive styling with the elegance, refinement and comfort associated with large saloon cars, the Koleos proved a real winner when on test drive by The Tipperary Star, with all passangers raving about the space and comfort of the cabin, not to mention the really impressive boot space.

Basically, Renault have decided to build a really solid machine and give as much space to the places which require it – namely, the back seat and the boot. It comes as a five seat only, so there will be no temptation to shove in another two seats, thereby losing valuable rear seat space and room for all the bits and bobs which usually end in the boot of a family car.



All-New Koleos tops Renault’s crossover range alongside Captur and Kadjar as well as embodying Renault’s high-end collection. The dynamic stance is further emphasised by its large wheels and tyres (overall-diameter: 730mm) and low roof line (1.68 metres) and key features of this stylish SUV include - Acclaimed four-wheel drive technology; Off-road capability thanks to high ground clearance; A refined interior equipped with the segment’s very best journey-enhancing appointments; Class-leading cabin space thanks to a 2.71 metre wheelbase and a 4.67 metre total length and a connected experience with the R-LINK 2 multimedia tablet.

All-New Koleos features a selection of proven powertrains and technologies, with a choice of two diesel engines mated to either X-Tronic automatic transmission or a manual gearbox. The transmission was so smooth and easy to manage and there was a real hum from the engine which purred along on motorway and on country roads with ease – it's not always easy to find a machine which is as comfortable on both.



The Renault Koleos pictured at Cleary Motors, Loughtagalla, Thurles

The luxury feel of the Koleos extends way beyond the equipment and technologies. The real luxury is in the space available to both driver and passengers. Koleos was designed from the outset as a five-seater, and because the seats don’t conceal bulky folding mechanisms, or have to disappear into the floor, they are sumptuously padded. As a result, as well as providing exceptional leg and shoulder room, they offer fantastic comfort over long distance drives – this sense of space was magnificent and with the panoramic sunroof completing the airy feel to the machine, Koleos has a lot to boast about.

In Ireland there will be a six version high-end line-up based on two trim levels that will be familiar to Renault owners – Dynamique S Nav and Signature Nav. Both trim levels provide a truly comprehensive standard specification.

Renault’s advanced driver assistance systems, such as Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition with Over-speed Prevention and Hill Start Assist have been applied across the line-up. A rear parking camera with front and rear parking sensors is also included on all versions as well as an electrochrome rear mirror.

Standard safety features include ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution, ESC (Electronic Stability Control) with traction and understeer control, cruise control, speed limiter, Hill Start Assist, six airbags, seat belts with load limiters and pretensioners at the front, side impact protection bars and ISOFIX child-seat mounting points on the two outer rear seats.

Part-black leather upholstery with extra tinted rear windows, ambient lighting, cup holders able to heat and cool drinks for front passengers and a central armrest with in-built cup holders in the rear, maintain a comfortable yet practical feel to the All-New Koleos which is the quintessential family car. Automatic Dual-zone climate control, a Hands Free Keycard and automatic lights and wipers are also standard.

Ensuring all passengers can keep fully charged throughout their journey, four USB and two AUX ports are provided. The Arkamys 3D Sound 4x35W DAB radio with seven-inch touchscreen R-LINK2 multimedia system includes satellite navigation with TomTom® LIVE traffic updates, Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ smartphone replications, Western European mapping, Bluetooth audio streaming and Handsfree connectivity.

Outside, the All-New Koleos Dynamique S Nav sports 18-inch ‘Agapi’ two-tone alloy wheels and electrically- adjustable heated and folding door mirrors. Longitudinal roof bars provide a hint at the rugged off-road capabilities of the SUV.

Signature Nav adds to this specification with 19-inch ‘Galiki’ two-tone alloy wheels and full LED ‘Pure Vision’ headlights to the exterior.

Occupants are cocooned inside with full black leather upholstery with heated front seats and the R-LINK2 multimedia system is increased to an 8.7-inch portrait touchscreen as seen on All-New Mégane and All-New Scénic. A Powered Automatic Tailgate ensures loading the boot is as convenient as possible.

Renault’s 172 offer through Renault Bank is currently available on All-New Koleos and offers customers the ability to finance their new Koleos at just 3% APR, with a 3 year service plan included. This has already proved extremely popular with the public, with 70% of Renault customers availing of the offer.

Yeah, the Koleos will cause a big stir in the market alright and considering what Nissan have done with the X-Trail, Skoda with the Kodiaq, Hyundai with the Sante Fe, and Kia with the Sorento, Renault needed to do something. They have entered the fray with a superb, very easy to drive and manage machine. And, this is one which will be here to stay.

Check it out now at Cleary Motors, Loughtagalla, Thurles to see if you agree with our assessment of this five star vehicle.