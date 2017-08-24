Road reopens following three car collision outside Nenagh

The N62 has reopened following a three vehicle collision this morning outside Nenagh.

The collision took place on the Borrisokane side of the Athlone road junction on the main Portumna road.

The road was closed for approximately one hour while Gardai and emergency services attended the scene.

Two of the cars were single passenger vehicles while the third car carried two passengers. One occupant was treated at the scene by emergency services and taken to hospital where their injuries are believed to be minor.

Gardai are advising motorists to take extra caution on the roads, particularly during bad weather.