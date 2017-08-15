Motoring: Deputy Jackie Cahill questions Transport Minister on driving test delays in Tipperary

Delays in the sitting of the driving test are costing young Tipperary people jobs as many require their licence in order to work, but are finding it difficulty to obtain one.

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD, Jackie Cahill has said that delays in being called for a driving test in the county is having a major impact on younger people taking up jobs that require them to commute or travel as part of their job.

Deputy Cahill was commenting after he submitted a number of parliamentary questions to the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross to ascertain exactly how long it takes to get a driving test appointment, how many are taking the test, how many are failing and how many places there are in the county to undergo the test.

Tipperary's Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill.

“My office has been inundated with requests from young people locally who have been waiting months for their driving test.

In many cases, these young people have been offered a job and require either a full clean driving license to take up the job or the ability to commute to their new place of work.

“As we are all aware, learner drivers are not allowed to drive unaccompanied, so in many instances, a mother or father must drive them to their new jobs.

“This isn’t sustainable for them, and there is only so long a new employer will be flexible with a new staff member who needs to be able to drive for their work.

“The Road Safety Authority claims that there is an average wait time of 16 weeks across the country, but I suspect that it is much worse in Co. Tipperary.

“In my opinion, a 16 week wait time is far too long. We must remember that people are paying for these tests. They aren’t offered free by the State so I just don’t know why delays of this nature are being tolerated by the Minister and his Department.

“The answers I get back from Minister Ross will be very useful in showing that Tipperary is being left behind, and that a case needs to be made for extra testing capacity in the county’s test centres,” concluded Cahill.