Motors: New scheme announced for end of life vehicles

90,000 vehicles are scrapped annually in Ireland and a new scheme has been announced to deal with these end of life vehicles.

ELV Environmental Services (ELVES) is a new Irish compliance scheme that has been set up by vehicle manufacturers to improve the recycling of scrap vehicles and to help encourage compliance with End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) Regulations.

Around 90,000 vehicles are scrapped annually in Ireland. ELVES’ aim is to improve the reuse of parts and recycling of ELVs in order to help Ireland meet national targets. In 2014, Ireland reused, recycled and recovered 91% of its ELVs. Since 2015, 95% of a vehicle must be reused, recycled or recovered, with a minimum of 85% from reuse (components) or recycling. ELVES’ aim is to bring this rate up to 95%.



Auto Repairs in Nenagh, AutoTowing in Castleconnell and Michael Madden Car Breakers in Kilkenny are the nearest facilities in the network with others available also.

The ELV Regulations oblige owners of vehicles that are no longer roadworthy, such as passenger cars and small vans, to use a permitted scrapyard and have their vehicle recycled. ELVES aims to generate awareness of its national network of permitted scrapyards, officially known as Authorised Treatment Facilities (ATFs). These ATFs will provide a FREE drop off service to the public for scrap vehicles. Similar to recycling at a bring bank or civic amenity site, ATFs will enable people to easily hand over their vehicles for recycling and recovery.



ELVES is establishing a nationwide network of ATFs around Ireland. This network has a good geographical spread with nearly 40 ATFs currently within the scheme. The network is still growing with ELVES regularly recruiting new ATFs to the network.

When a consumer or a garage scraps a vehicle at an ATF, they should ask for a receipt of the transaction, called a Certificate of Destruction (CoD), from that facility to show that they have handed over their vehicle to be recycled and recovered. The CoD will confirm that the vehicle has been accepted as an ELV and this then ends the final owner’s responsibility for it. The ATF will look after the requirements of the process. This will include recycling of fuel and other fluids, dismantling and reuse of component parts, and the recycling of metal and materials. People can visit www.elves.ie to find out about ATFs in their locality.

According to Fiacra Quinn of ELVES, “ELVES is committed to raising public awareness of why, where and how to scrap a vehicle. We want consumers to check the ELVES website for a list of authorised treatment facilities (ATFs), which are permitted scrapyards, and to make sure that they are informed about getting a Certificate of Destruction (CoD). This ends their relationship with the vehicle. We are currently building a nationwide network of ATFs, which will enable the public to easily find a scrapyard near them. Our funding comes from vehicle manufacturers, who are members of ELVES, and they have shown commitment to achieving national targets in a collective manner. Promoting reuse of parts and recycling is key to this.”

Minister Denis Naughten who was on hand to launch the ELVES scheme, added, “Most people are conscious of their own environmental responsibilities and want to recycle and reuse as much as possible. Knowing which steps to take is key to that. The ELVES scheme will give people that information and make it much easier for them access the all-important details on how to dispose of their end of life vehicles quickly and easily. It is to be commended that the motor industry has come together with the ELVES scheme to address those issues.”

For further information and to find an ATF in your area, visit the ELVES website www.elves.ie