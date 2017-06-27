Motoring: Super offers for 172 Open Event at Lyons of Limerick

LYONS of Limerick Jaguar Land Rover are delighted to invite you to their brand new state-of-the-art showroom on the Ballysimon Road in Limerick for their 172 Open Event from Friday, June 30 until Friday, July 7.

As part of our 172 Open Event, you can avail of fantastic special offers on selected Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. For a limited time, they have 2.9% APR* on their PCP finance or €4,000 contribution on selected Jaguar XE & XF models and on selected Land Rover Discovery Sport & Range Rover Evoque models. This offer is available for a limited time only so act fast to avail of the exceptional value.

They have lots of other fantastic models such as the multi-award winning Jaguar F-PACE. Back in April, the Jaguar F-PACE won the title of the best and most beautiful car in the world after double success at the 2017 World Car Awards, scooping the prestigious World Car of Year and World Car Design of the Year titles. The all-new F-PACE is Jaguar’s most practical sports car bringing together sporty handling and dramatic beauty with everyday practicality and efficiency. The F-PACE is a performance SUV that combines maximum driving exhilaration with efficiency.

The highly anticipated all- new Land Rover Discovery arrived at Lyons of Limerick earlier this year and has gone from strength to strength far exceeding expectations.

It is Land Rovers most versatile SUV ever with Best-In-Class all-terrain, towing and wadding capability.

The all-new Land Rover Discovery has seating for up to 7 adults, with new levels of comfort and its ingenious use of space. When you arrive at the showroom, you will be greeted by their friendly staff. Relax in comfortable surroundings as their sales team take you on your seamless journey to purchasing your new 172 vehicle and enjoy a refreshment as we take the hard work out of buying your new vehicle.

Why not come and test drive one of our award winning vehicles today. Contact our friendly staff for more information or book a test drive on 061 439900 or you can contact Keith Lyons on 087 6402841 or Adrian McMahon on 086 3255252. Or see www.lyonsoflimerick.com for more details. Lyons of Limerick Jaguar Land Rover. Fantastic Cars & Exceptional Service.

*Terms and Conditions apply