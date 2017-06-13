Motoring: CJ Stander powers forward with Tom Harvey Motors, Thurles

Tom Harvey Motor Company are delighted to announce that Irish Rugby Star, CJ Stander is joining their expert team as a brand ambassador. A winning combination if ever there was one!

Tom Harvey Motor Company are very conscious of CJ’s busy and energetic schedule and want to make sure he is never late to one of his numerous training sessions or all-important matches this year, and as such have provided him with a slick and stylish, top of the range new Volkswagen Passat Highline.

Enjoying an injection of added horsepower from the Passat with its superior design and technology, a unique symbiosis of comfort, elegance and dynamics, it is the perfect fit for this dynamic No.8 who exudes power, class and skill, both on and off the pitch.

Tom Harvey, Dealer Principal at Tom Harvey Motor Company, spoke with excitement about CJ’s appointment “We are absolutely delighted to have CJ on board as a brand ambassador. Our entire team have really enjoyed watching CJ grow into his role as one of Ireland’s leaders on the pitch and with that in mind knew he was someone we wanted to work with. He is a marvellous player with a tenacious work ethic and we are all very much looking forward to seeing him face the All Blacks this summer and further big tests in the Autumn.”

Tom Harvey Motor Company, located in Thurles, are your local authorised dealer for Volkswagen passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. They also stock quality used Volkswagen cars and commercials, offer car servicing, repairs and tyre fitting.