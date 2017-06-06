Motors: Colourful campaign from JEEP for a 172 plate

A thrilling summer of adventure could be ahead for you with JEEP's complimentary colour scheme

Motorists could take their first step to a thrilling summer of adventure on and off road with a suite of special offers across Jeep’s range of SUVs.

Available now at Jeep dealers nationwide, you can paint the town red – or any other shade with the complimentary colour offer available on the range of SUV’s from Jeep Renegade to the luxurious Grand Cherokee.

Additionally, there is three years’ free servicing, competitive financing and upgrade offers designed to appeal to anyone looking for a new 172 model.

Jeep’s most compact model, the Renegade, is available from just €22,950 or with a finance offer of just €279 per month. There’s PCP or HP finance available, with 3.9% APR for the Renegade Limited trim and 5.9% APR for all others.

The JEEP Renegade

Upgrade to the limited edition Night Eagle which costs from €27,471 and there are savings of more than €3,000 to be made. Enhancing the Renegade’s already striking design, additional specification includes 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, dual zone air conditioning, dark tinted windows and exclusive gloss black exterior / interior styling.

The mid-size Jeep Cherokee is also available on 5.9% APR finance and costs €38,350 or from €469 per month, while its recently updated and supremely capable bigger brother, the Grand Cherokee is available from €70,950 or €871 per month.

Paul Hunt, Managing Director, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Ireland DAC, said: “The Jeep brand is always associated with freedom and adventure, and we’re hoping these fantastic offers will tempt Irish buyers to check out the range. Additionally, we’re looking forward to the arrival of the forthcoming Jeep Compass, due early next year”.

Featuring a distinctive, contemporary design aesthetic, with a wide stance and exceptional glass-to-wheel proportions, the all-new SUV is immediately recognisable as a Jeep thanks to characteristic traditional design cues, such as the seven-slot grille and the trapezoidal wheel arches.

Irish pricing and specification for the Jeep Compass will be announced later this year.

All offers are valid for registrations up until July 31st 2017. For more information, visit www.jeep.ie