Breaking: Traffic restrictions in place in Thurles today

There will be traffic restrictions in place in Thurles throughout this Bank Holiday Sunday due to the Munster senior hurling championship game in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

An attendance of around 20,000 is expected in Semple Stadium, Thurles this afternoon for the Munster senior hurling championship semi-final clash of Limerick and Clare.

Traffic restrictions will be in place throughout the town, but especially around Semple Stadium where Gardai and stewards will be manning the streets to ensure that there are no roads blocked by cars, and there is ample room for access and egress throughout the day.

There will be car parks in operation on most approach roads and anyone attending the game is asked to avail of these car parks where possible. The peak time is expected to be from lunchtime until about 3:30pm - throw-in for the senior game is at 4:00pm - and there will also be delays in the town at around teatime when the game ends and patrons are exiting the birthplace of the GAA.

All road users are asked to comply with the direction given and to park vehicles responsibly.