Hot on the heels of the impressive Kodiaq, the new Skoda Karoq is unveiled

Hot on the heels of the KODIAQ, ŠKODA have unveiled a smaller compact SUV called KAROQ. The emotive and dynamic design with numerous crystalline elements is a feature of ŠKODA’s design language that is evident across all their entire range.

The ŠKODA KAROQ offers exceptional space and functionality for five people. New technologies including driver-assistance systems and full‑LED headlights are featured and – for the first time in a ŠKODA – a digital instrument panel.Five engine variants are available from 85 kW (115 bhp) to 140 kW (190 BHP), of which four are new. A number of ‘Simply Clever’ features are also included in the brand’s new compact SUV, including arear-seat VarioFlex system and a virtual pedal for the hands-free opening of the boot. It is also possible to comfortably transport especially long items can be comfortably transported in the interior of the compact SUV by utilising the folding front passenger seat.

It is clear from the exterior shape, modified lines and larger dimensions that this is a completely new vehicle. The ŠKODA KAROQ is a sports utility vehicle with character: The emotive and dynamic design with numerous crystalline elements characterises ŠKODA’s new SUV design language.

The ŠKODA brand stands for an exceptional package. This also applies to the new KAROQ. The luggage compartment has a capacity of 521 l with the rear seats in place. With the rear seats folded down, the volume increases to 1,630 l. The VarioFlex system consists of three separate seats, which can be individually adjusted and the seats can also be completely removed to reveal van like proportions with a maximum load capacity of 1,810 liters.

The Skoda Kodiaq - a really impressive machine which will take the market by storm.

http://www.tipperarystar.ie/http://www.nationalist.ie/news/motoring-news/249173/a-test-of-the-new-skoda-kodiaq-leaves-you-wanting-more.html

The ŠKODA KAROQ is at the top of its segment with innovative connectivity solutions. The infotainment building blocks come from the second generation of the Group’s Modular Infotainment Matrix, offering state-of-the-art functions, interfaces and equipped with capacitive touch displays. The top systems Columbus and Amundsen have a Wi-Fi hotspot. An optional LTE module is available for the Columbus system. The Internet connection is based on today’s fastest mobile radio standard, with which passengers can surf and access email freely with their phones and tablets.

The intelligent capability of pairing a car with a smartphone has reached a new level in the ŠKODA KAROQ. The SmartLink+ platform, compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLinkTM, is quite likely to be standard in the new KAROQ.

The ŠKODA KAROQ offers a comprehensive range of driver assistance systems. New comfort systems include Park Assist, Lane Assist and Traffic Jam Assist. Blind Spot Detect, Front Assist with predictive pedestrian protection and Emergency Assist serve to increase safety.

Additional driver assistance systems are available for the ŠKODA KAROQ to keep the car at a safe distance from the car ahead, to make it easier for the driver to change and keep in lane, to point out important traffic signs, and to assist when parking.

The freely programmable digital instrument panel is available for the first time in a ŠKODA. In the ŠKODA KAROQ, the cockpit displays can be set to the driver’s individual preferences.

Full-LED headlights with clear-lens optics are available as an option for the ŠKODA KAROQ from the Ambition trim level upwards. In the interior, new LED ambient lighting in the decorative door trims and the dashboard creates a pleasant atmosphere, which can be set to one of ten colours.

The ŠKODA KAROQ offers state-of-the-art technologies for engines. Five engine variants – two petrol and three diesel engines – are on offer. The two petrol engines and two diesels are new in the line-up. The displacement ranges are 1.0, 1.5, 1.6 and 2.0 l; the power range is from 85 kW (115 BHP) to 140 kW (190 BHP). All powertrains feature turbo-charged direct injection units as well as start -stop- technology and brake energy recovery. They are extremely efficient and comply with EU 6 regulations. With the exception of the most powerful diesel, all drivetrains can be ordered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 7-speed DSG. The 2.0 TDI with 140 kW (190 BHP) comes as standard with 4×4 drive and 7-speed DSG. The new 1.5 TSI has the special feature of cylinder deactivation.

The ŠKODA KAROQ chassis also sets benchmarks in its segment and demonstrates its quality, even off the beaten track. From the Ambition trim level upwards, Driving Mode Select with the Normal, Sport, Eco, Individual and Snow (4x4) modes is available on request. The Off-Road mode with all-wheel drive improves the driving characteristics on rough terrain.