Motoring: New car sales in Tipp drop by more than 4% the national average

The sharp drop in new car sales in Tipperary is affecting forecourts throughout The Premier County, with garages reporting a big slowdown in sales.

Not even the attractive PCP rates and deals which were so successful in tempting customers to part with their cash over the last few sales terms, are managing to persuade cautious motorists to dig deep into their wallets to buy a new set of wheels.

While the national average for car sales has dropped by 10%, in Tipperary, the drop is in the region of 14% up to the end of April and it is unlikely to see any major jump between now and the beginning of the 172 period in July.

However, while new car sales have slackened off considerably, garages are reporting a lot of movement in the used car sector with many customers deciding to go nearly-new rather than breaking the bank to go all out.

Official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that new car registrations for the month of April were down -24% (7,865) compared to (10,381) April 2016, while new cars registrations year to date are down -10% (83,831) on the same period last year (93,205).

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) show a -25% (1,716) decrease on April 2016 (2,302) and year to date are down -13% (13,653). While Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) are also showing a decline of -25% for the month of April (235) compared to the same month last year (313) and are down -8% (1,266) year to date.

Commenting on the figures SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan said: “From our recent SIMI/DoneDeal Quarterly Review, we commented that 2017 was proving to be unpredictable for the Motor Industry and the month of April appears to be reflecting this statement. #

“Vehicle registrations for April show a decline in all sectors and across nearly all counties. While the economy continues to strengthen, consumers appears to have remained somewhat more cautious to date.

“That said the Industry is continuing to entice consumers with very strong offers to the degree that even with lower sterling values, as a result of Brexit virtually no new cars have been imported because of the value available here.”

Toyota is once again the most popular brand followed by Volkswagen, Ford, Hyundai and Nissan. However, the fabulous Skoda Octavia (pictured above) was the best car buy in April and interestingly it is also the only car which makes it into the top three for model sales for the year to date with the Hyundai Tuscon leading the way followed by the Nissan Qashqai - both SUV's, and a real indication of the ever changing driving preferences of motorists.