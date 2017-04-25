Tipperary Gardai warn motorists following spate of thefts from cars at scenic areas

Cash, handbags and other items have been stolen from cars parked at the scenic Clare Glens area outside Newport over recent days.



And the Gardai are warning visitors not to leave valuable items in their cars as such areas are often targeted by thieves.

Meanwhile the windscreen of a van that was parked at Yewston, Nenagh, was damaged last week. The damage was discovered on Monday morning.



A male was arrested after he was allegedly found drunk in charge of a vehicle at John's Lane Car Park in Nenagh last Monday week at 8.35pm.



Another man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Tyone, Nenagh, at 1.40am last Thursday.

Gardaí are investigating the theft of diesel from a construction site at Stereame, Nenagh, some time between Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. It was reported that diesel totalling €700 was stolen from the site.



Elsewhere, Gardaí are warning motorists performing "donuts" and other dangerous manoeuvres on the R445 (old N7) that they will be prosecuted.



Gardaí say they are aware of recent driving incidents on the Nenagh to Limerick road and that action will be taken against offenders.