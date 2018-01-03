Warning to motorists travelling on M7 between Birdhill and Nenagh

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Warning to motorists travelling on M7 between Birdhill and Nenagh

Motorists are being urged to take extra caution when travelling on the M7 Dublin/ Limerick Rd between Birdhill and Nenagh this morning following Storm Eleanor as stretches of motorway remain slippery following heavy rain overnight.

The affected stretch of motorway is between J27 Birdhill and J25 Nenagh following a hail shower and heavy rain earlier this morning. 

There are also reports of debris southbound on the M7 Dublin/Limerick Rd between J23 Moneygall and J24 Toomevara.