Death toll on Tipperary roads rises to seven

The number of road fatalities on Tipperary roads has risen to seven since the start of the year following a fatal car crash outside Cashel on the M8 motorway on Monday.

A 44 year old man from Cork became the seventh victim on Tipperary roads on Monday evening after his car collided with a concrete column shortly after 3pm on the M8 motorway just past junction 7 southbound at Ballyknock in Cashel.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem examination. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Gardai are appealing to witnesses to contact them at Cashel Garda Station on 062 - 75840, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Monday's road fatality follows the tragic death of 16 year old Adam Case, who was killed after the car he was travelling in collided with a tree near Boston, Cloughjordan in August. The same weekend pensioner Michael Stapleton was killed after he was hit by a car while walking home from the pub near Glengoole.

More than 65 people have died on Tipperary roads since 2010 with a further 90 people involved in accidents which left them with life changing injuries including lost limbs, severe brain injuries or confined to a wheelchair.

A total of 118 people have died on Irish roads so far this year with Tipperary counting one of the highest death rates for road accidents. Last year 187 people lost their lives in road accidents - 13 of which were in Tipperary.